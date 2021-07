For the majority of her professional life, Lindsay Jurist-Rosner led what she calls a “secret double life”: she was a caretaker for her mother, who had primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Jurist-Rosner—who moved home after college and stayed there for most of her 20s—would help her mom with breakfast, go to work, slip home again to check in during lunch, go back to work and then return to caretaking during the evening. She barely told any of her friends or colleagues exactly what she was doing, or how challenging it could be.