Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has in recent times become the cricket hub with more and more matches being scheduled in the region and this has put a lot of pressure on three grounds -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. As a result, Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) has been expanded its operations and has thrown open Tolerance Oval, a floodlit, broadcast-ready stadium, with five playing surfaces.