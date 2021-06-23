Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz exchange insults on social media

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says Kamaru Usman would beat Georges St-Pierre in 2021, but 2010 was a different story. Nurmagomedov recently sat down with UFC Russia for an interview and was asked about a variety of different topics. One of the questions posed to “The Eagle” was about his stablemate at Dominance MMA, the UFC welterweight champion Usman, and who would win in a superfight against the legend GSP. As far as Nurmagomedov is concerned, Usman would be the one getting his hand raised in 2021, but he believes that if this fight took place back in GSP’s prime around 2010, that the result of the fight would likely be different.