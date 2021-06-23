Cancel
Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz exchange insults on social media

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz had an interesting exchange on social media Tuesday with Usman telling Diaz that a fight between the two would end in murder. Diaz ignited the exchange by criticizing Usman on Twitter for facing top contender Colby Covington in his next fight, someone...

