The Supreme Court has declined to review a divided lower court decision giving a transgender student the right to use a bathroom that corresponds to their chosen gender identity. This decision may signal that the justices are divided on the bathroom issue, as well as others related to transgender rights that are even more controversial and difficult. Some of the justices may feel that the questions involved require more experience and time to work their way through the courts before the High Court can issue a broad decision granting equal right to all transgender people in all contexts, as it has essentially—and correctly—done with regard to gay rights.