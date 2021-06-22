Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Rare earths developer Arafura to raise $30 mln for Australian project - document

By Reuters
kitco.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, June 22 (Reuters) - Arafura Resources Ltd is set to raise at least A$40 million ($30.04 million) as it seeks to develop its Nolans rare earths project in central Australia, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. The capital raising will be in exchange for shares priced at 12 Australian cents each, which implies a discount of about 30% to the last close and will come in two tranches. Majority shareholder ECE Nolas Investment Company will not participate in the placement, which is being run by Petra Capital, according to the term sheet.

www.kitco.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Earths#Infrastructure#Mln#Australian#Arafura Resources Ltd#Nolans#Petra Capital#Praseodymium#Reuters Messaging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Electronics
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Global banks to launch voluntary carbon offset market platform

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Four global banks will next month launch a pilot platform for buying and selling voluntary carbon credits, they said on Wednesday, the latest sign of growing interest from the financial community in the burgeoning carbon offset market. A private sector task force on scaling up...
Industrymining.com

Teck cuts coal outlook on British Columbia wildfire impact

Wildfires in Canada’s British Columbia province have caused rail disruptions expected to cost diversified miner Teck Resources (TSX: TECK-B) 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes of coking coal sales in the September quarter. Teck does not expect second-quarter sales to be affected since the disruption started on the last day of the...
Economykitco.com

Australia shares rise on mining, industrial gains

July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, boosted by gains in mining and industrial stocks, as minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting indicated that policy tightening might still take some time. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.58% to 7,369.7 points by 0045 GMT. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei...
Businesskitco.com

Wise valued at $11 billion in record London direct listing

LONDON (Reuters) -Financial technology company Wise was valued at 7.95 billion pounds ($11 billion) on its market debut on Wednesday, making it the largest ever tech listing in London by market capitalisation. The first direct listing on the London Stock Exchange could pave the way for other tech companies to...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

TE Asia, Altrui invest $50 mln in Indonesian health projects

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - TE Asia Healthcare Partners, a healthcare group backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, and Altrui Investment Management are investing $50 million in two medical projects in Indonesia, according to a statement from TE Asia on Thursday. The facilities are a heartology cardiovascular centre...
Businessmining.com

China to sell more metals from reserves to ensure stable prices

China, the world’s top commodities consumer, pledged to release more base metals from its state reserves after completing a first batch of sales in its latest effort to rein in surging raw material costs. More sales will be arranged in the near term to ensure market stability, the National Food...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Amerigo's copper operation in Chile goes 100% renewable

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The REC is an Energy Attribute Certificate under which MVC can reliably claim that the 308,653 MWh it...
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Jersey Mining Co.'s Rare Earth Element Projects to Participate in the USGS Mineral Resources Program

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it is partnering with the U.S. Geologic Survey (USGS) and Idaho Geologic Survey (IGS) in The Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI) - as part of the USGS Mineral Resources Program. NJMC's Diamond Creek and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects are both included in this exclusive program.
Industrykitco.com

ALROSA introduces revolutionary technology to trace diamonds

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Unlike traditional laser engraving, this laser marking cannot be destroyed or polished off. The company said that this...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Tokyo Gas to explore hydrogen

The company said it would experiment with hydrogen at a Japanese power station. Tokyo Gas said July 7 it would work with general trading company Sumitomo to conduct an experiment utilising hydrogen at a power station. A demonstration project at a Tokyo Gas power station will use a megawatt-class polymer...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Energy Fuels and Neo Performance Materials Announce Contract Signing and Launch of Commercial Shipments of Rare Earth Product to Europe in Emerging U.S.-Based Rare Earth Supply Chain

Physical shipment of commercial quantities of rare earths from Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah to Neo Performance Materials' plant in Estonia represents an important milestone in creation of new rare earth supply chain. TORONTO, ON and LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American:...
Energy Industrykitco.com

China's Ganfeng gets green light for Argentina lithium plant

July 6 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium on Tuesday said its subsidiary had received approval to build a 20,000 tonnes per year lithium plant for its Mariana project in northern Argentina, where it intends to use solar power. Ganfeng, one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle batteries, said its unit Litio Minera Argentina "recently obtained an Environmental Impact Report approval for the construction of a plant for the Mariana lithium salt lake project from Salta Province".
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Rare Earth Metals and the Quest for Renewable Energy

Clean energy products like solar panels and wind turbines may be easy to spot, but investors aren’t always thinking about what’s inside. There is opportunity to be had with producers of the materials that power clean energy technologies. Enter the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX). REMX, the original and still only exchange traded fund dedicated to rare earths equities, is almost 11 years old.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia's EWC signs pact for Sengkang PSC

Sydney-listed Energy World Corporation (EWC) has signed a joint operation agreement with an Indonesian partner for the Sengkang production sharing contract. Sydney-listed Energy World Corporation (EWC) has signed a joint operation agreement with an Indonesian partner for the Sengkang production sharing contract (PSC), it said on July 7. In November...
Industrykitco.com

Jervois greenlights full construction of Idaho Cobalt operations

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, approval follows pricing and closure of the book of Jervois' subsidiary's offering of...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Norway to spend $1.2 bln on renewable projects in developing nations

OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) - Norway will allocate 10 billion crowns ($1.16 billion) over five years towards renewable energy investments in developing countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the government said on Wednesday, and urged private investors to work with it. The climate fund, administered by the Norwegian Investment Fund...
Energy Industrykitco.com

German renewables firm Blue Elephant gets new investor, scraps IPO

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Blue Elephant Energy has secured a 75 million euro ($89 million) equity investment from Germany's billionaire Struengmann family and scrapped plans for an initial public offering (IPO), the renewable energy company said on Wednesday. Athos, the Struengmann family vehicle that also has a majority stake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy