Rare earths developer Arafura to raise $30 mln for Australian project - document

MELBOURNE, June 22 (Reuters) - Arafura Resources Ltd is set to raise at least A$40 million ($30.04 million) as it seeks to develop its Nolans rare earths project in central Australia, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. The capital raising will be in exchange for shares priced at 12 Australian cents each, which implies a discount of about 30% to the last close and will come in two tranches. Majority shareholder ECE Nolas Investment Company will not participate in the placement, which is being run by Petra Capital, according to the term sheet.