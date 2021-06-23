Births - June 23

Mike and Kaley McKee of Waukon announce the birth of their twin daughters, Fern Margaret McKee and Mabel Lynn McKee, born June 7, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon. Fern weighed 4 lbs. and measured 18 inches in length and Mabel weighed 4 lbs. 11 ozs. and measured 18-1/2 inches in length at the time of their births.
Tanner Paustian and Shawneeka Buckner of Moline are the parents of a son born at 1:05 a.m. May 20, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Reed James Ray weighed 8 lbs., 9.5 oz., and was 20 inches long. He is welcomed by a sister, Raelynn, 6. Grandparents are Dean...
Roberto and Rachel Hernandez, of Kamiah, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter. Rosalie Joe Hernandez was born on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Syringa Hospital, in Grangeville, Idaho. She weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins a brother, Javier, 3. Grandparents are...
Ryan and Liz Plautz announce the birth of their son Luke Thomas James, born at 12:14 a.m. June 26, 2021. Luke weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Stella Decorah announces the birth of her daughter Redskye Bonita, born at 8:07 a.m. June 24, 2021. Redskye weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Keith...
A girl to Chelsea Dolliver and Terry Benefiel, New Castle, June 23. A girl to Katie Hartwell and Cody Boyce, Alexandria, June 26. A girl to Anthony and Ashley Zimmerman, Alexandria, June 27. A boy to Alaron Larry and Jaydeyon Patterson, Anderson, June 27. A boy to Elexis Cain and...
Marley Laine Willis was born at 11:58 a.m. on June 12, 2021, to Kalen Kawika Willis and Cadee Alana Willis. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long. Marley’s parents are originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, and Blue Hill, Maine, and now live in Kodiak. Her mother is a stay-at-home mom, and her father works at Choctaw.
Marley Laine Willis was born at 11:58 a.m. on June 12, 2021, to Kalen Kawika Willis and Cadee Alana Willis. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long. Marley’s parents are originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, and Blue Hill, Maine, and now live in Kodiak. Her mother is a stay-at-home mom, and her father works at Choctaw.