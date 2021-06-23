Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Too early to say if Irish reopening to be delayed -health minister

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjbrf_0acjv4Ls00
A woman waits under her number at a designated socially distanced seating area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in a cafe in Galway, Ireland, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ireland's health minister said it is too early to say whether an increased presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant will delay a further easing of restrictions beyond July 5 when indoor restaurant and bar services are due to resume.

"At this point, it's too early to say," Stephen Donnelly told national broadcaster RTE. "We know COVID tears up the best laid plans and it's a rapidly evolving situation with Delta."

While Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said ahead of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the plan remained on track, Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Wednesday that nothing can be guaranteed and that the government would follow health officials' advice.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Donnelly
Person
Leo Varadkar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Health Minister#Dublin#Irish#Rte#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthkentlive.news

New health secretary pledges no delay to July 19 reopening

The new health secretary has pledged that there will be no further delay to step four of the UK Government's UK roadmap in his first statement in the House of Commons. Sajid Javid took over the role from Matt Hancock at the weekend and has used his first official speech in the role to reaffirm the July 19 reopening of the country following Covid-19 lockdown rules.
BusinessBBC

Covid: Don't cut furlough cash too early, says Welsh minister

Furlough should not be withdrawn before the economy is ready, Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has warned. On Thursday UK ministers cut the amount of wages subsidised through the scheme, designed to save jobs in the pandemic. The UK government will now pay 70% of a furloughed wage, not 80%...
Public Healthkfgo.com

French health minister warns of fourth COVID wave

PARIS (Reuters) – Health Minister Olivier Veran on Sunday urged as many French people as possible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, warning that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the epidemic by the end of the month due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. “For five days,...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Norway delays reopening as Delta variant threat looms, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway is delaying the next major step in unwinding restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the end of the month at the earliest, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday. “There is a risk that the Delta variant will cause a fourth wave of infection in...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Greek economy won't close again because of COVID-19, PM says

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy would not close again because of the coronavirus pandemic if it was just to protect an unvaccinated minority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday. Greece has fared well in the first wave of the COVID-19 last year....
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Health minister refuses to say virus is under control ahead of lockdown rules lifting announcement

A department of health minister has declined to say Covid-19 is "under control" ahead of a government announcement about lifting lockdown measures.Speaking on Monday morning Helen Whately accepted that case rates were rising and would continue to rise when restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing were removed.Bu she said she wasn't comfortable wearing a mask, that restrictions had "downsides", and that the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths had been broken due to the NHS vaccination programme."We are going to see rates continue to rise: we're seeing rates rising now, and we know we're going to continue...
Public HealthBBC

Delta plus: Scientists say too early to tell risk of Covid-19 variant

India has classified a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in Europe as a "variant of concern", but it's too early to tell whether it poses a significant threat. India's health ministry says studies showed that the so-called Delta plus variant - also known as AY.1 - spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese capital.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: 4,500 applications made for emergency vaccine passports

More than 4,500 holidaymakers have applied for short-term vaccine passports, MLAs have been told. The so-called COVIDCert was announced by the Department of Health on Friday. The emergency scheme was introduced by Northern Ireland's Department of Health to accommodate those planning to visit countries which require proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations.
Health104.1 WIKY

UK health department to investigate leak of Hancock footage, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday. “It is a matter I know the department of health will be...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Russia reports 24,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia reported 24,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294. The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death...