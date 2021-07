The changes needed to get to net-zero emissions in the global energy sector by 2050 require everyone to make choices now that align to our collective goal. TORONTO, Canada, Jun 29 2021 (IPS) - Life is a series of choices. And choices have consequences. When it comes to climate change, some choices have bigger consequences than others, and there's a startling takeaway: your next "big" decision will play a meaningful role in our collective ability to reach Net-Zero by 2050.