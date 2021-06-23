CoinGeek Zurich: How to start building business applications on BSV blockchain
CoinGeek’s Charles Miller chaired a discussion on Building Business Applications on BSV blockchain at the CoinGeek Conference in Zurich. He was joined by Robin Kohze, co-founder and CEO of Vaionex; Jackson Laskey, co-founder and CEO of Unbounded Enterprise; Chris Fonal, CTO of Code Poets; and Rafa Jimenez Seibane, CTO of HandCash, to discuss how their businesses were operating in and around BSV enterprise blockchain.coingeek.com