Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

CoinGeek Zurich: How to start building business applications on BSV blockchain

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinGeek’s Charles Miller chaired a discussion on Building Business Applications on BSV blockchain at the CoinGeek Conference in Zurich. He was joined by Robin Kohze, co-founder and CEO of Vaionex; Jackson Laskey, co-founder and CEO of Unbounded Enterprise; Chris Fonal, CTO of Code Poets; and Rafa Jimenez Seibane, CTO of HandCash, to discuss how their businesses were operating in and around BSV enterprise blockchain.

coingeek.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Person
Bernhard Müller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsv#Coingeek#Unbounded Enterprise#Cto#Centi#Bitcoin Sv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

A Serverless Cloud Integration For Quantum Computing

Starting from the idea of Quantum Computing which is a concept that dates back to 80s, we come to the present day where we can perform calculations on real quantum computers. This sudden development of technology opens up new scenarios that quickly lead to the desire and the real possibility of integrating this technology into current software architectures. The usage of frameworks that allow computation to be performed directly on quantum hardware poses a series of challenges. This document describes a an architectural framework that addresses the problems of integrating an API exposed Quantum provider in an existing Enterprise architecture and it provides a minimum viable product (MVP) solution that really merges classical quantum computers on a basic scenario with reusable code on GitHub repository. The solution leverages a web-based frontend where user can build and select applications/use cases and simply execute it without any further complication. Every triggered run leverages on multiple backend options, that include a scheduler managing the queuing mechanism to correctly schedule jobs and final results retrieval. The proposed solution uses the up-to-date cloud native technologies (e.g. Cloud Functions, Containers, Microservices) and serves as a general framework to develop multiple applications on the same infrastructure.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nano (NANO) Hits Market Cap of $629.60 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Nano has a market cap of $629.60 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00013750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Commodities & Futurebeincrypto.com

Stobox Exchange Promises Innovative Approach to Crypto Investing

Stobox is an award-winning company that provides technology tools and consulting services to streamline all operations with digital assets and tokenized securities. Launched in 2019, Stobox has spent two years on R&D and building a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services in the field of digital assets and tokenization (read more about Stobox here).
Computersmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Oracle?

Blockchain oracles are a critical component of blockchains technology and are key to redefining how blockchains meet the demands of users. You may be wondering what a blockchain oracle is and why it matters. This article details the core components of a blockchain oracle, identifies different types of blockchain oracles, and explains why blockchain oracles are so important for users of blockchain technology.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Picking the right altcoin: Do ETC, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash make the cut?

Every cryptocurrency asset in the top 10 had an average trading volume above $1 billion/daily except Polkadot at press time. The importance of trading volume is evident during recovery since it indicates the level of activity associated with an asset. Polkadot’s lower volumes on average could be one of the reasons DOT hasn’t picked up significant recoveries compared to other top assets.
Computerssouthfloridareporter.com

Will Ethereum 2.0 Fully Launch In 2021?

Not so long ago the world was shaken by the launch of a new open-source blockchain system where the users have an opportunity to create decentralized applications. And now we are already counting days till the full massive upgrade of the system — Ethereum 2.0. So, what new features will...
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich highlights how BSV ecosystem is igniting the power of data

Closing the CoinGeek Conference in Zurich, Bitcoin Association founding president Jimmy Nguyen took to the stage to present “We Are BSV,” a panel session talking to and about the people building on BSV. Nguyen began the segment by introducing a short film, which addressed the global nature of the expanding...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin in DeFi: An Introduction

Bitcoin is still king in the cryptocurrency sphere. It is eloquently demonstrated by the dominance index and the recently updated ATH. However, the past year has shown that it is now possible to earn in the cryptocurrency sphere by investing in an asset and using it in the DeFi ecosystem. And what is about Bitcoin?
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Records Largest Drop in History

Miners who remain operational are likely to become even more profitable over the coming weeks. Bitcoin’s difficulty is measured using an internal score that began at 1 (when Satoshi started mining at the easiest level). It is programmed to increase or decrease incrementally depending on how many miners are competing on the network. It is currently scored at 14,363,025,673,659, down from 19,932,791,027,262.
Economycryptoslate.com

Bitcoin.org blocks users from downloading Bitcoin Core amidst legal case

An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) developer, who goes by the pseudonym Cøbra has blocked access to the Bitcoin white paper and suspended downloading of the Bitcoin Core software for UK users on Bitcoin.org, “an informational site dedicated to help educate and facilitate the understanding of Bitcoin.”. The restriction was ordered by...
MarketsCoinDesk

Marathon Digital Reports 17% Increase in Bitcoin Production for June

Marathon Digital Holdings generated 265.6 bitcoins during June, a 17% increase over the previous month, the company said in a press release Friday. That total brought the publicly traded bitcoin mining company’s Q2 haul to 654.3 bitcoins, more than three times the nearly 191.7 bitcoins it produced over the first three months of 2021.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Make Money In Crypto

The pandemic has changed the rules of the game, not only for business, but in fact, has affected everyone. The words quarantine and remote work have become commonplace in our everyday life. Those companies that could not switch to remote operation suffered losses or were completely liquidated. Most areas are...
TechnologyDaily Californian

The 5 Best Android Wallets for Crypto

The last few two or three years have seen the crypto market go up to the next level, with coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Doge fetching millions of dollars for many of their owners. Every new day comes with newly minted crypto and, even though many of them are little more than scams, a few are certainly rich with promise and potential. The rise of crypto has been accompanied by an increase in the popularity of crypto wallets, some of which are really good at serving their purpose. In this blog, we will be talking about some of the best android crypto wallets. If you want to know more about bitcoin wallet, then you can visit Yuan Pay Group.
Computerszycrypto.com

Bringing Anonymous Transactions & Smart Contract Interactions to the Ethereum Blockchain with Railgun

Security solutions that exist on the Ethereum blockchain need extremely specialized infrastructure to function outside the Ethereum system. However, these specialized platforms do not have immediate access to dApps, liquidity on Ethereum, or Distributed Exchanges (DEXs). These shortcomings have been around for a while, but not for much longer because Railgun presents a practical solution.
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Protocol and Why Is It Important for Crypto?

Cryptocurrency runs on the blockchain, and blockchain technology comprises many computational rules or procedures—some of which you may have heard of as buzzwords in the media. Collectively, these rules are referred to as protocols. However, they are more than commands on a computer. So, here’s what a blockchain protocol really...
Marketscoingeek.com

UK bank NatWest introduces limits for digital currency exchange transactions

One of the UK’s leading commercial banks, NatWest, has introduced new restrictions on users transacting with cryptocurrency exchanges, in the latest clampdown to affect digital currency users in the country. The move comes against a backdrop of tightening regulation for digital currency exchanges in the UK, with the chief regulator,...