Feedback sought on Mt. Comfort Corridor
HANCOCK COUNTY — Towns and businesses are seeking feedback from the public as they continue to envision the future of the quickly growing Mt. Comfort Corridor. The corridor runs 14 miles along Mt. Comfort Road between the Hamilton County line and West Stinemyer Road in Sugar Creek Township. It touches three communities — Cumberland, McCordsville and New Palestine — and intersects four highways. Indianapolis Regional Airport is also on the corridor.