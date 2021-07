Workers from across the travel industry are today lobbying the government for support as part of a Travel Day of Action.People from across the industry, including travel agents, pilots, tour operators, aviation workers and cabin crew, are among the thousands who will “speak up for travel” at events across the UK today.The day has been organised by a brace of industry groups, including Abta, Airlines UK and the Business Travel Association.They are asking the government to capitalise on the vaccine rollout by safely reopening travel for the summer season and provide tailored financial support to businesses.According to March 2021 figures...