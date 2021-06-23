How Time Out respects diversity in the restaurant industry
Rushani Epa, Time Out’s Melbourne Food & Drink editor, discusses the rules we follow when it comes to reporting on food in a culturally sensitive way. I’m Time Out Melbourne’s Food & Drink editor and a proud Sri Lankan Australian who was born in Melbourne. As a Person of Colour, I aim to be as respectful as possible when commenting on other cuisines and cultures – and this is through a lived experience of having the food of my Sinhalese culture criticised and sneered at, only to later see it become a trend.media.au.timeout.com