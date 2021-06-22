Why Sedins’ return should have genuine impact on Canucks organization
VANCOUVER — The most immediate benefit the Vancouver Canucks reap by repatriating Henrik and Daniel Sedin is the integrity and goodwill carried by the iconic former players. But the twins’ intelligence, keen understanding about team dynamics and culture, their selflessness and ability to connect and communicate within the organization should lead to genuine impact as the Sedins learn on the job as special advisors to Canucks general manager Jim Benning.www.sportsnet.ca