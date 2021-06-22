Why Sedins’ return should have genuine impact on Canucks organization

It appears that the Vancouver Canucks are making progress with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, who joined Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on “The Donnie and Dhali Show” on Monday afternoon, there is expected to be more conversation between the Canucks organization and their two RFA superstars this week. Of course, it’s hard to say how much discussion will actually take place in the next few days, and if it will be significantly more than what has already occurred, but the discussions appear to be moving in the positive direction, which is always good news for Canucks fans.