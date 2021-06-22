Cancel
NHL

Why Sedins’ return should have genuine impact on Canucks organization

By Iain MacIntyre
Sportsnet.ca
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER — The most immediate benefit the Vancouver Canucks reap by repatriating Henrik and Daniel Sedin is the integrity and goodwill carried by the iconic former players. But the twins’ intelligence, keen understanding about team dynamics and culture, their selflessness and ability to connect and communicate within the organization should lead to genuine impact as the Sedins learn on the job as special advisors to Canucks general manager Jim Benning.

