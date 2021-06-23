Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

A group of Yale University students and alumni is calling on the Yale Corporation, the university's governing board, to reinstate a petition process through which aspiring trustees could become candidates for open board seats.

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board announced in late May that it had done away with the long-standing petition process after determining it “no longer serves the best interests of the university,” according to a written explanation of the decision from senior trustee Catharine Bond Hill. She said petition candidates have frequently been campaigning...

www.insidehighered.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Trustee#The Yale Corporation#Change Org#Yale Alumni Association#Yale Forward#Morehouse College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesInside Indiana Business

Indiana University Adds to Board of Trustees

Alumni of Indiana University have re-elected Donna Spears and elected Jeremy Morris to his first term on the IU Board of Trustees. Spears serves as an associate broker for Coldwell Banker. "I am beyond honored and humbled to have been elected to the Indiana University Board of Trustees," Morris said....
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

City council candidate calls discrimination on Historically Black University

The Atlanta city council hopeful says he’s being excluded from an upcoming forum hosted by Clark Atlanta University. Post one candidate for Atlanta city council at large, Brandon Goldberg, says he cannot participate in a Sept. 8 forum at Clark Atlanta University because he will celebrate the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah. The school has declined his request to reschedule the event.
Collegesuga.edu

UGA names new alumni president, board members

Yvette K. Daniels is the 77th president of the UGA Alumni Association. The University of Georgia Alumni Association Board of Directors has elected its 77th president, Yvette K. Daniels, and approved eight new board members. Their terms began July 1. Daniels has been on the board since 2015 and succeeds...
Parkville, MOpark.edu

Park University’s Board of Trustees Adds Three New Members

The governing body of Park University — its Board of Trustees — has elected three individuals to serve three-year terms on the board, effective July 1. Elected were: Jeffrey Anthony, Gary Henry and Jose Rosa, Ph.D. The Board also elected Vince Clark, Kansas City, Mo., vice president of business development...
CollegesConnecticut Post

Trustees' handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Felecia Commodore, Old Dominion University and Demetri L. Morgan, Loyola University Chicago. (THE CONVERSATION) University boards of trustees hold considerable power over the institutions they govern, but get attention only when they’re hiring a...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

UNC Chapel Hill votes to grant TENURE to 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones as ugly brawl erupts outside closed-door trustee meeting a week after she refused to teach at the school and claimed 'powerful donor' blocked her from lifetime role

Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill voted Wednesday to accept the tenure application of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones - a week after she refused to teach at the school claiming that a 'powerful donor' had blocked her from the lifetime professorship. The board accepted the...
Augusta, MEBangor Daily News

Student trustee appointed to Maine Community College System Board

AUGUSTA — The Maine Community College System welcomes Valerie Laure Bilogue of Presque Isle as the new student trustee on the Board of Trustees. Bilogue is a computer and networking technology student at Northern Maine Community College. She worked as an IT instructor in her native Cameroon before coming to Maine in 2018 to join her husband, who is currently a nursing student at NMCC.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

University of Michigan’s musical society elects two women to lead board for first time

ANN ARBOR , MI -- The board of the University of Michigan’s University Musical Society will be co-led by women for the first time, the society recently announced. Following its most recent election, the board will now be led by Lisa D. Cook, a professor of international relations and economics at Michigan State University, and Rachel Bendit, a local attorney and philanthropist.
Fairmont, WVfairmontstate.edu

Fairmont State University Board of Governors Convenes In-Person

The Fairmont State University Board of Governors held its first in-person, full Board meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, June 17 in the Falcon Center. Following committee updates, Board members Dixie Yann and John Schirripa were recognized for their service to the University’s Board of Governors...
CollegesAOL Corp

Harvard defeats students' lawsuit over lack of COVID-19 tuition refunds

(Reuters) - Harvard University won the dismissal on Monday of a lawsuit by students over its decision not to partially refund tuition when it moved classes online early in the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said three students leading the proposed class action failed to show that Harvard...
POTUSNPR

UNC Journalism School Tried To Give Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure. A Top Donor Objected

On paper, The New York Times's Nikole Hannah-Jones is a dream hire for the journalism school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She won a MacArthur "genius grant" for her reporting on the persistence of segregation in American life. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her essay accompanying "The 1619 Project," a New York Times Magazine initiative she conceived on the legacy of slavery in the U.S. And Hannah-Jones earned a master's degree from the school itself, in 2003.
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

Too 'woke' to work? Magazine editor says elite universities 'damaging' students

A magazine editor explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday why he's reconsidering whether to hire Ivy league graduates. "I would just say that 10 years ago I would have seen that as a big positive on their resume and now I see it as a negative that they have to overcome in the interview because obviously there is going to be great kids all over in higher [education] at different schools," said the editor of "First Things" magazine Rusty Reno.

Comments / 0

Community Policy