Re: “Back High-speed Rail — With power of private enterprise, Texas can be a national leader,” Wednesday Editorials. I read with interest this news about a high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas, but what I haven’t seen is how much a ticket is expected to cost. Is it going to be about the amount of gas one would normally use? That would be great for a single person. Family of four, not so much. How can we blindly support the project without knowing what it’s going to cost per ticket?