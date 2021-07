Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of Hold.