How to take a screenshot on Mac computers
If you are new to the Mac operating system and environment you may be wondering how to take a screenshot on a Mac computer or you have transitioned from a Windows PC to Mac and are missing your ‘Print Screen’ button, this quick tutorial will have you taking screenshots on iMac or MacBook in no time. In the latest releases of macOS Apple has included two really easy methods of capturing screen images using keyboard shortcuts. Allowing you to capture the full screen or just a small part if preferred using the Mac equivalent to the Windows Snippet screenshot tool.www.geeky-gadgets.com