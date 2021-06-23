Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to take a screenshot on Mac computers

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are new to the Mac operating system and environment you may be wondering how to take a screenshot on a Mac computer or you have transitioned from a Windows PC to Mac and are missing your ‘Print Screen’ button, this quick tutorial will have you taking screenshots on iMac or MacBook in no time. In the latest releases of macOS Apple has included two really easy methods of capturing screen images using keyboard shortcuts. Allowing you to capture the full screen or just a small part if preferred using the Mac equivalent to the Windows Snippet screenshot tool.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Community Policy
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Computers#Apple Computer#Screenshots#Macos Apple#Command Shift 4#Mac Press Command#Save#High Sierra#Terminal#Tiff#Pdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersTechRadar

How to remove malware from your computer

If you’re here, then you have likely run into that very unfortunate circumstance where despite running an antivirus (well, hopefully), you’ve realized that malware is on your PC – or perhaps you merely suspect that’s the case. Either way, that’s obviously not a comfortable situation. Alternatively, you may just be...
Electronicstweaklibrary.com

Best GoPro Editing Software for Windows 10

This is the social media era where we have the ease of sharing personal or professional stuff online with the help of pictures and videos. Such video making is now the profession for many who come from the event industry, tourism industry, YouTubers, Instagrammers, etc with the help of the GoPro camera as it is the best and compatible video recorder.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

Quadric Accelerator Takes On AI, Computer Vision

Quadric has optimized its architecture for both AI and standard computer vision algorithms aimed at edge applications. Silicon Valley startup Quadric has built an accelerator designed to speed both AI and standard computer vision algorithm workloads for edge devices such as robots, factory automation and medical imaging. The company’s hardware architecture is a novel hybrid data-flow and Von Neumann design which can handle workloads including neural networks, machine learning, computer vision, DSP and basic linear algebra subprograms.
Computersosxdaily.com

How to Use Hot Corners on Mac

Want to quickly lock a screen, open Launchpad, go into Mission Control, enable a screen saver, or prevent screen sleep, all with just a gesture or movement of the mouse? If so, Hot Corners on Mac might be for you. Hot Corners are a useful feature on Mac that allows...
Computerslifewire.com

How to Scan From Printer to Computer

Many modern printers aren’t simply printers but might be “multi-purpose” or "all-in-one" devices. This means they not only print but are also scanners and faxes. In this article, we’ll explore the scanner function: specifically, how to capture a document scan from a printer to your Windows PC or Mac. Capturing...
Softwareosxdaily.com

How to Find Files on Mac

Finding a specific file on your Mac can be a tedious process sometimes, even if you keep all your files and folders organized. Thanks to Finder and Spotlight search, you can quickly find the exact file you’re looking for, regardless of where it’s stored on the Mac. We’ll cover how to find files on a Mac using both methods.
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to format SD or Micro SD cards on a Mac

You may need to format an SD card or micro SD card for a number of reasons on your Mac, whether it be for your smartphone, Raspberry Pi mini PC, Arduino project, digital camera or games console. Formatting an SD card or micro SD card on Mac is extremely easy but there are a few options to be aware of when formatting an card for the first time. In this brief tutorial will guide you through the correct way to format your SD card on your Mac using the correct type of formatting for your requirements.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Stacks to Keep Your Desktop and Dock Organized on a Mac

Has your Mac's desktop ever become so cluttered with documents, folders, images, PDFs, and other files that finding a single one is painstakingly time-consuming and frustrating? Fortunately, the Stacks feature lets you quickly organize your files in just a few clicks. You can use the Stacks feature on your Mac...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to fix PC error 1962 in Lenovo computers

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: April 2019. The PC error 1962 comes with the message No Operating System...
Computersosxdaily.com

How to View Display Refresh Rate on Mac

If you’re a Mac user running an external display, you may be interested in knowing what the displays refresh rate is. For whatever reason, refresh rate is hidden from easy view in the places you might think to look, but with a little effort you can show the refresh rate on display connected to a Mac.
Softwaremacstories.net

Dr. Drang on How Shortcuts Fits Into Existing Mac Automation

We speculated for years about whether Shortcuts would come to the Mac and, if so, in what form. In 2019, Dr. Drang wrote about his concern that Shortcuts would come to the Mac as a Catalyst app that couldn’t interoperate with existing Mac automation tools. It was a legitimate concern, especially given the state of Mac Catalyst apps at the time.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Hide All Desktop Icons on Mac

Is your Mac desktop a mess? Don’t really want to organize everything? Don’t worry, you can use a terminal command to quickly hide all desktop icons before sharing your screen on a work call or taking a screenshot. A cleaner desktop is only a terminal command away. While you can...
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch

If you’re into the Apple ecosystem, meaning you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a Mac, there are a lot of possibilities that you unlock with regards to making your workflow simple and convenient. There’s Handoff which can let you take calls from your iPhone on your Mac, Continuity to help you scan documents from your iPhone onto your Mac, and of course, a small but handy feature that can save you a lot of time on a daily basis – the ability to unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch.
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

How to Zoom In (and Out) on Mac

Crisp, high-definition screens mean we want to be able to see everything in the finest detail. Even so, despite the impressive quality of modern displays, you may still have an issue with some visuals. You’ll often want to zoom in and out on Mac to get a closer look. As...
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to install Windows 11 Preview on your computer

A few days ago, Microsoft officially announced its latest operating system — Windows 11, as a successor to Windows 10. Recently, the company also released the first build of Windows 11 to members of the Windows Insider program. If you are keen on trying this new version of the operating...
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

How to Keep Your Application Window “Always on Top” in Mac

Most, if not all, Linux distros come with a way to keep application windows “always on top” and pinned to the screen. Despite sharing the same architecture, macOS makes this more difficult, but it’s possible with some work. In this post, we show you how to keep application windows always...
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Test Your Computer's CPU Temperature

Windows: Download and launch one of these free temperature monitors: SpeedFan, Real Temp, CPU Thermometer, or Core Temp. Mac: Install the System Monitor menu bar application for continuous monitoring of your system. Linux: Read the CPU temp from a shell prompt via the Im_sensors package, or use the Intel Power...
ComputersDigital Trends

How to update the Safari browser on your Mac

Apple has been consistent in updating Safari with new features in the past years, including performance enhancements and some whopping privacy upgrades. The MacOS Monterey update is also giving its browser a new look with Safari 15, a version that includes new web code support for more advanced pages, Passkey support for the iCloud Keychain, highlights to emphasize important information, and a whole lot more.
ComputersGadget Review

How to Fix Common Computer Monitor Problems_

Some of the most common computer monitor problems include blank screens, the monitor not turning on, and images being displayed in the wrong size or blurry. Luckily, there are several easy steps you can take to troubleshoot these and other issues that will generally solve the problem. Key Takeaways:. The...