How to take a screenshot on Mac computers

You may need to format an SD card or micro SD card for a number of reasons on your Mac, whether it be for your smartphone, Raspberry Pi mini PC, Arduino project, digital camera or games console. Formatting an SD card or micro SD card on Mac is extremely easy but there are a few options to be aware of when formatting an card for the first time. In this brief tutorial will guide you through the correct way to format your SD card on your Mac using the correct type of formatting for your requirements.