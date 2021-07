Chanel West Coast sits down with Shirley Ju at Matrix Studios in Los Angeles, California for the thirteenth episode of her “Shirley’s Temple” series. During their convo, CWC revealed why Young Money did not work out for her (it involved Nicki Minaj not being a fan), what the fondest memories are from her YM days, opening up for Lil Wayne‘s concert in Arizona, how she sneaked past Wayne‘s security guard to meet him, and much more.