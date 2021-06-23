Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Research finds 'excess deaths' in Amish and Mennonite communities during pandemic

By West Virginia University
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It's an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members—between 20 to 40 families—into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member's home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Obituary#Mennonites#Church#West Virginia University#Budget#Covid#Anabaptists#The Counter Reformation#Muslim#Christian#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Public Health
Country
Egypt
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Face-to-face interaction, distrust in preventative medicine caused "excess deaths" in Amish communities in 2020

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It's an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members - between 20 to 40 families - into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member's home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

US life expectancy fell by more than a year during coronavirus pandemic, research suggests

Two new studies reveal just how much of a toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on life expectancy in the United States, which lags behind other high-income nations. In 2020, Covid-19 deaths were associated with a reduced US life expectancy by more than one year, according to research published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The researchers said the reduction in life expectancy is three times as large for Latino people and twice as large for Black people as it is for White people.
Boise, IDPost Register

Study finds Idahoans No. 6 in self-reliance during pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idahoans were ranked 6th in a recent study to see which Americans were most self-reliant during the pandemic. To do this, WalletHub compared each state based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade and personal vices. Then they broke...
HomelessNews-Medical.net

Study examines the impact of hotel's community support during COVID-19 pandemic

Hotels that opened their doors to homeless people in their community during lockdown generated greater positive word-of-mouth marketing than those that offered free accommodation to frontline healthcare workers, finds new University research. However, despite the positive impact on tourists' intentions to share the good news story, the immediate impact on...
Cleveland, OHKFVS12

Fireworks-related injuries and deaths spiked during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend, many Ohioans will paint the town red, white and blue to celebrate our nation’s birthday. And hopefully, most will do so in the company of friends and family rather than in pain in an emergency room. According to new data, fireworks-related injuries and deaths...
Public Healthtelegraphherald.com

Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 during pandemic

WASHINGTON — Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims. The report from the inspector general of the...
Religionwcn247.com

LGBTQ youth of faith pray, bond at 'Beloved Arise' group

Jessika Sessoms grew up in a conservative Black evangelical family, attended Christian schools, and often heard that being gay was an abomination, until she understood that she was queer when she was studying to become a missionary at Liberty University. The 23-year-old from Florida came out publicly last year and has found healing and a sense of community after she joined Beloved Arise, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ youth of faith. During the coronavirus pandemic, many young people across the world have joined Beloved Arise to worship, sing and bond virtually. The group celebrated its second annual Queer Youth of Faith Day on Wednesday with online panels of teens across religious backgrounds, seminars on LGBTQ history and churches, podcasts and concerts.
HealthInternational Business Times

Amish Not Getting Vaccinated? Community Chooses To Rely On Herd Immunity, Faith

Health care leaders have tried different tactics to distribute vaccines to the Amish but the community has not budged. Vaccines don’t follow the Amish’s religious beliefs, making the effort a major challenge. Vaccination drives around the U.S. are struggling to reach the Amish population. Health leaders tried placing vaccination information...
Worldpersecution.org

COVID-19 Pandemic Decimates Nepal’s Christian Leadership

(International Christian Concern) – According to Christianity Today, the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated Nepal’s Christian leadership. Many are now concerned that this vacuum in leadership will affect the growth of one of the world’s fasting growing Christian communities. “In the month of May, pastors were dying almost every day,” B....
Houston, TXcbs19.tv

COVID-19 outbreak at church camp may help in research of Delta variant

HOUSTON — Galveston County Health officials are investigating whether a COVID-19 outbreak at a church-sponsored summer camp was caused by the Delta variant of the virus. Services at Clear Creek Community Church in League City were suspended Sunday. It's believed that more than 100 kids contracted COVID-19 from a church-sponsored summer camp they attended in Giddings last week.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Small Church, Big Potential

It’s the nature of God to use small things for his glory. In the American context we tend to view small things as insignificant. Scripture turns that perspective on its head. In fact, the Bible repeatedly shows how God uses minor things to make a large impact. Jesus used seemingly unimportant objects––like a mustard seed or yeast––to demonstrate the potency of supposedly inconsequential things.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Being the angel of death during a pandemic

I was looking forward to March 2020. My boyfriend and I had a long-awaited vacation to Aruba we were looking forward to. Everything is packed, plans are finalized, and the world shuts down three days before our trip. Frustrated, we refuse to believe that a “virus” is worthy of shutting the world down. “What’s the difference between this and anything else?” “Who cares? It’s just a virus?!” “I am still going away; they can’t really shut the world down” were all things I said myself. I went out that St. Patrick’s Day weekend and was in an apartment in Boston with probably 50 others sharing drinks and having a great time. There was no concern. The pandemic didn’t exist.