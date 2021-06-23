Cancel
Alger County, MI

Beautiful butterfly

Mining Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReader Treasa Sowa submitted this beautiful butterfly photo taken in her garden in Alger County. Did you take a great shot of the sunset over Teal Lake? Or did you happen to snap a captivating image of wildlife? The Mining Journal is accepting original local photo submissions from area residents who would like to share their notable, interesting or humorous pictures with our readers. Readers who want to submit photos for publication in the The Mining Journal should send them as large format .jpgs to newsroom@miningjournal.net. Readers should include who took the photo, their hometown and where and when the photo was taken. Photos should be at least 1MB. Submission does not guarantee publication.

www.miningjournal.net
