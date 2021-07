MARQUETTE — As Yooper Shirts’s participation in “Marquette Artweek 2021,” works by Marquette County artist, Paul Olson are being displayed at the store. The collection of paintings, entitled “Essential: How We Work in a Pandemic,” is a group of 10 new paintings done by Olson over the last year that are meant to show the strength and dedication of all the people who were essential workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.