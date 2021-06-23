Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Blast from the Past / 1949: First graders are eager to read

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-two first graders at Orchards Elementary in Lewiston, books in hands, assembled in their classroom, along with their teacher, Mrs. Schnabel, for this group photo taken in 1949. Many students in this class went on to graduate from Lewiston High School in 1960 and they will be gathering again in September for their 61st class reunion. They were supposed to get together last year for their 60th class reunion, according to member Judy (Wolf) Hendrickson of Lewiston, but the COVID-19 pandemic required them to delay their celebration by a year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

