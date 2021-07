While milk has long been touted as part of a balanced diet, not all dairy drinks are created equal when it comes to your health. However, it's not just the choice between skim and whole you might want to consider when it comes to the dairy products in your house. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced a new warning about a particular kind of milk, citing a potential health risk for those who drink it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.