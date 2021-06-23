Study provides MIS-C treatment guidance

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.