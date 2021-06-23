Virtual Woodburn B&GC endures

City of Woodburn renews its partnership with Boys & Girls Club, sets sights on a fall reopening

The physical reopening of the Woodburn Boys & Girls Club building in Settlemier Park appears to be a few months off, but the club has managed to remain active through the COVID-19 climate.

The city of Woodburn recently renewed its management agreement with Boys & Girls Club of Salem, which operates around 10 ancillary clubs, or teams, in Marion and Polk counties, including Woodburn's. The city has partnered with B&GC Salem since spring of 2010.

Club objectives are multiple, providing teens with guidance, healthy activities, nourishment and a safe haven among them. But like all other entities, it negotiated through epidemic-related challenges in recent times.

"Everything was going smoothly; we were rebuilding the club; we were having great attendance and building great connections and then, boom, we got hit with Covid-19," Woodburn B&G Club Director Lupe Garcia told the Woodburn City Council. "I don't think most of us at that time realized how heavy of an impact it was going to have. I definitely did not expect it to last as long as it did and have the impact that it did."

The physical club closed in mid March of 2020.

"It was just the best decision, because we understood Woodburn was about to get hit hard, and knowing that, we were just trying to do our part to not increase anyone at risk of contracting Covid-19," Garcia said.

Garcia said that prompted club leaders and members to strategize, devising ways to reach out to team members.

"That's when our virtual support came into play," Garcia said. "I think there was a very big learning curve for all of us, and the patience that came along with it. Especially our teams because I think at the beginning of it we were all eager for some sort of connection."

Among the adjustments, the club implemented program packets with a week's worth of activities that could be done at home. That evolved into different videos posted onto a YouTube channel, along with virtual sessions, tech sessions and workshops.

A report from Woodburn Parks and Recreation Manager Jesse Cuomo noted: "The Boys & Girls Club program has adapted to ensure that they safely offer programming to youth served during the COVID-19 Pandemic (providing) a range of virtual programs to maintain a high level of engagement with participating youth. These programs include virtual workshops and check-ins through the Training Teens for Tomorrow (T3) program."

The adjustment was not without snags, but the leadership feels it was well worth it.

"It had its ups and downs, but I think there was a lot of learning – for both teens and staff – and knowing that we can still have an impact; we can still have that connection with one another," Garcia said.

Where does the Woodburn club stand now?

Garcia said he had conversations with Cuomo – who has also served the role of the city's COVID-19 monitor over much of the past year – and they have targeted fall 2021 for physically reopening the building.

"Our plan is to reopen in the fall and align with the school year," Garcia said.

In order for that to be successful, Garcia said the club will work closely with the city and prioritize the safety protocols that need to be in place. He said a handful of the Salem-area clubs have been able to open and are currently operating, and the B&GC has strict safety precautions in place with those clubs, including limited on-site attendance of 30 people as directed through the Oregon Health Authority.

The director also emphasized that the Woodburn club's success has historically hinged on advocates, stake holders, volunteers and other local supporters, and that will continue to be a core factor going forward.

Woodburn City Councilor Benito (Bubu) Puente stressed the significance of the club and other after school programs that engage youth within safe and constructive environments.

"A shout out to the Boys & Girls Club – even pre-covid, during covid, everything – it makes a difference for the kids in our community," Puente said.

"We truly appreciate the continued partnership as we serve the youth of Woodburn...and we are all eager to get back to business with the teens in Woodburn," B&GC Salem Chief Executive Officer Sue Bloom said.