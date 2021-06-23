Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn, OR

Virtual Woodburn B&GC endures

By Justin Much
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

City of Woodburn renews its partnership with Boys & Girls Club, sets sights on a fall reopening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVJqR_0acjq3Dg00

The physical reopening of the Woodburn Boys & Girls Club building in Settlemier Park appears to be a few months off, but the club has managed to remain active through the COVID-19 climate.

The city of Woodburn recently renewed its management agreement with Boys & Girls Club of Salem, which operates around 10 ancillary clubs, or teams, in Marion and Polk counties, including Woodburn's. The city has partnered with B&GC Salem since spring of 2010.

Club objectives are multiple, providing teens with guidance, healthy activities, nourishment and a safe haven among them. But like all other entities, it negotiated through epidemic-related challenges in recent times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfmZ6_0acjq3Dg00

"Everything was going smoothly; we were rebuilding the club; we were having great attendance and building great connections and then, boom, we got hit with Covid-19," Woodburn B&G Club Director Lupe Garcia told the Woodburn City Council. "I don't think most of us at that time realized how heavy of an impact it was going to have. I definitely did not expect it to last as long as it did and have the impact that it did."

The physical club closed in mid March of 2020.

"It was just the best decision, because we understood Woodburn was about to get hit hard, and knowing that, we were just trying to do our part to not increase anyone at risk of contracting Covid-19," Garcia said.

Garcia said that prompted club leaders and members to strategize, devising ways to reach out to team members.

"That's when our virtual support came into play," Garcia said. "I think there was a very big learning curve for all of us, and the patience that came along with it. Especially our teams because I think at the beginning of it we were all eager for some sort of connection."

Among the adjustments, the club implemented program packets with a week's worth of activities that could be done at home. That evolved into different videos posted onto a YouTube channel, along with virtual sessions, tech sessions and workshops.

A report from Woodburn Parks and Recreation Manager Jesse Cuomo noted: "The Boys & Girls Club program has adapted to ensure that they safely offer programming to youth served during the COVID-19 Pandemic (providing) a range of virtual programs to maintain a high level of engagement with participating youth. These programs include virtual workshops and check-ins through the Training Teens for Tomorrow (T3) program."

The adjustment was not without snags, but the leadership feels it was well worth it.

"It had its ups and downs, but I think there was a lot of learning – for both teens and staff – and knowing that we can still have an impact; we can still have that connection with one another," Garcia said.

Where does the Woodburn club stand now?

Garcia said he had conversations with Cuomo – who has also served the role of the city's COVID-19 monitor over much of the past year – and they have targeted fall 2021 for physically reopening the building.

"Our plan is to reopen in the fall and align with the school year," Garcia said.

In order for that to be successful, Garcia said the club will work closely with the city and prioritize the safety protocols that need to be in place. He said a handful of the Salem-area clubs have been able to open and are currently operating, and the B&GC has strict safety precautions in place with those clubs, including limited on-site attendance of 30 people as directed through the Oregon Health Authority.

The director also emphasized that the Woodburn club's success has historically hinged on advocates, stake holders, volunteers and other local supporters, and that will continue to be a core factor going forward.

Woodburn City Councilor Benito (Bubu) Puente stressed the significance of the club and other after school programs that engage youth within safe and constructive environments.

"A shout out to the Boys & Girls Club – even pre-covid, during covid, everything – it makes a difference for the kids in our community," Puente said.

"We truly appreciate the continued partnership as we serve the youth of Woodburn...and we are all eager to get back to business with the teens in Woodburn," B&GC Salem Chief Executive Officer Sue Bloom said.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
Marion, OR
Government
Woodburn, OR
Government
Salem, OR
Government
City
Marion, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Volunteers#B Gc Salem#Woodburn B G Club#The Woodburn City Council#The Boys Girls Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Officials: Fireworks ban made a difference

Fewer fire calls were reported after cities and counties in the Portland area banned fireworks.Both Multnomah and Clackamas counties banned the use of fireworks before the 4th of July, citing the drought and an extremely high danger of fire as reasons. Even though some people did shoot off fireworks, officials agreed the ban made a positive impact. Cities including Portland, Tualatin, Forest Grove and Tigard also banned fireworks use. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, as well as fire departments in Clackamas and Portland. said they saw a lot less fire activity this year. In the last 48 hours, TVFR...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla celebrates with parades, fireworks

No Buckeroo this year, but crowds show up for Kiddies Parade, Giant Street Parade and more. Independence Day in Molalla looked a bit different this year without the annual Buckeroo, canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis, but citizens still managed to celebrate in traditional ways. It all kicked off on...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose 100-year celebration scheduled for August

Scappoose's centennial celebration will take place Aug. 13-14, with concerts, a street fair, food vendors and more. The City of Scappoose Centennial Committee would like to invite everyone to the City of Scappoose's 100-year birthday celebration on August 13 and 14. This free community event will encompass all of Veterans and Heritage Parks and may be the largest community celebration Scappoose has ever experienced. After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it's high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past. Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future.
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Free bi-lingual COVID testing planned

Oregon Saludable Juntos Podemos, of Jefferson County, will host the free events. The University of Oregon will offer free, bi-lingual COVID-19 testing on the following Sundays: July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. The clinics will be at the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County businesses react to lifting of mask mandate

The mask mandate was lifted June 30 in Oregon, but businesses remain cautious.While businesses throughout Columbia County are happy the state-imposed mask mandate for COVID-19 was lifted June 30, some are not convinced that the coronavirus will go the way of the dinosaurs. Now that masks have been lifted, Paul Vogel, executive director of the Columbia Economic Team, said, "My reaction is a little bit guarded. I think it's good news for businesses just in terms of some consistency and some certainty around what they can do, what they can't do." Vogel continued, "In terms of just getting...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon farmworker slain by heat while on the job honored

Advocates host several Saturday vigils honoring Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died while toiling in the excessive heat.PCUN, Oregon's farmworker union, held vigils on Saturday, July 3, in St. Paul, Portland and Hermiston, respectively, to honor Sebastian Francisco Perez. Francisco Perez, 38, was a farmworker and family man who died while working in excessive heat in St. Paul on June 26. During the vigils, PCUN and partner organizations discussed the policies and regulations that are needed to prevent future tragedies, as farmworkers face harsh conditions due to climate change. "Sebastian Francisco Perez's death was absolutely preventable," PCUN Executive Director...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Community College manufacturing center gets $100K

The grant from the Oregon Community Foundation will pay for equipment and student financial support.The new OMIC Training Center has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, Portland Community College announced Wednesday, June 23. The grant will be used to purchase capital equipment and provide financial support for students taking classes at the PCC's Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center outpost in Scappoose. "Not only will this lead grant from OCF provide the OMIC Training Center with critical financial resources as we prepare to open our doors to students in the fall, but it will serve as a catalyst...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Estacada parade showcases patriotic spirit

Fourth of July parade organized by the Downtown Estacada Commission draws a crowd of participants. Hundreds of people packed downtown Estacada as American flags lined the streets in celebration of the Fourth of July. The parade, which was organized by the Downtown Estacada Commission and lasted around a hour on Sunday, July 4, was one of the first events the city was able to host since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children scrambled for candy as dancers, trucks, floats, horses, motorcycles and tractors made their way along the parade route, which started at Estacada High School and then continued downtown. Grand marshals for the event were representatives from the Estacada School District. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Trucks honked their horns and floats and other vehicles played songs like "Born in the USA" and "Proud to Be an American." A display of lights and sirens from the recently re-established Estacada Rural Fire District followed the line of parade participants. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Troutdale Station food carts breaks ground

Location to offer 20 food carts in family-friendly atmosphere just outside of downtown. A new business, which broke ground last week near the entrance to the Columbia River Gorge, will soon bring a collection of international flavors into the heart of Troutdale. Troutdale Station, owned and operated by the same...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Prineville Junction keeps Prineville from becoming a ghost town

The junction served as a railroad connection for Prineville Railway from Oregon Trunk Line to Prineville. Prineville Junction is a railroad spur junction located about two miles north of Redmond. The site at one time had a railroad station and water tower. It is along the original Oregon Trunk Railway Line (now BNSF). It is the junction used by the City of Prineville Railroad to connect from the main rail line to Prineville.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland's 'Charter Review': Maybe a different outcome this time?

In the latest BEE editorial, we're wondering if maybe this time it really IS time to make city government work better?. We have written about it several times before lately, and you probably have seen or heard it discussed on news broadcasts. Portland is the largest city in the country, by far, to be using a Commissioner form of government that was invented over a century ago in Texas specifically for small towns. And it really doesn't work very well at all these days in the Rose City. The Commissioner form of city government was initiated here in 1916. Only three years later, the voters who approved it tried pretty hard to change it – perhaps because the city never did follow through with a very important component of just what made the Commissioner form of government work for small towns in Texas over a century ago. More about that in a moment. Since 1919, changing to a better governmental model for a large and growing city has again come up for a vote from time to time periodically – most recently in 2007 – and, up till now, it has withstood the challenges.
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Kafoury: Multnomah County will analyze heat wave deaths

UPDATE: Brown tells Face the Nation that heat was 'harbinger of things to come' that disproportionately harms minority communities. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury on Sunday, July 4, promised "a much deeper analysis" of the historic heat wave as the county death toll rose to 64, more than half the number of the entire state. The analysis will include "how to plan for the future," the county said in a press release. Appearing on the CBS news show Face the Nation Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the record-breaking heat was a "harbinger of things to come"...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Heat claimed victims throughout Multnomah County

Newly-released figures show the recent heat wave claimed victims in all corners of the county.People in every part of Multnomah County died from suspected or confirmed cases of heat exposure when temperatures topped 110 degrees in late June. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified 95 people with suspected death from hyperthermia that occurred during the record-shattering heat wave that fell over the region beginning June 25. According to the county, 30 of the deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, as of Saturday, July 3. According to the county, the first hyperthermia deaths...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Loraine Marie Olson Hope

July 23, 1960 to May 26, 2021-On Wednesday, May 26th at 5:54pm, our beloved Loraine Marie Olson Hope passed away. On Wednesday, May 26th, at 5:54pm, our beloved Loraine Marie Olson Hope passed away. She succumbed to a very aggressive cancer and passed away very close to her home in Gresham, Oregon with her loved ones. Lori or "Lo Lo" was cherished by her family and many friends. She was a devoted grandmother and had a career in sales. Lori was adored by colleagues and customers at the Safeway in Sandy, Oregon for many years. She later mastered the art of interior design as she always possessed an artful eye. Lori was known for her vibrant spirit, infectious humor, genuine beauty, and soulful voice. Lori will always be remembered for her innate ability to light up any room. Lori is an enrolled member of the Brothertown Indian Nation and survived by her parents, Tom Olson and Sybil Davis, sons Wyatt & Dylan Hope and grandchildren Tuff, Westyn, and Leila Hope. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00p July 17th, 2021 at Ducks Moorage.
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby Builders Supply raises funds for nonprofit

Canby Builders Supply matches raffle dollars to give $1,440 to The Canby Center. Thanks to donations from the community, one Canby mainstay was able to pass a blessing on to another. On July 1, Canby Builders Supply presented a check for $1,440 to nonprofit The Canby Center. For several years,...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose awards $30k in community grants

Thirteen community groups benefit from city funds from Scappoose City Council. The Scappoose City Council has awarded community enhancement grants to 13 local groups. Recipients included the St. Helens Senior Center, which delivers meals for homebound seniors in Scappoose; organizers of the Scappoose Sprouts Learning Garden at Grant Watts Elementary School; and Riverside Community Outreach for foster parent support.