Lewiston man charged with lewd conduct with a child

A 63-year-old Lewiston man with a previous conviction for child sexual abuse is facing a new charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16. Daniel K. Grim entered a plea of innocent to the felony charge Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at an initial appearance via video link from the Nez Perce County jail. Seubert set bond at $400,000 because of Grim’s previous conviction and the serious nature of the charge. Seubert appointed Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy to represent Grim as a public defender.