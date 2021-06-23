Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Rap1 controls the body's sugar levels from the brain

By Baylor College of Medicine
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaging type 2 diabetes typically involves losing weight, exercise and medication, but new research by Dr. Makoto Fukuda and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine and other institutions suggests that there may be other ways to control the condition through the brain. The researchers have discovered a mechanism in a small area of the brain that regulates whole-body glucose balance without affecting body weight, which suggests the possibility that modulating the mechanism might help keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range.

#Brain Research#Sugar#Lose Weight#Losing Weight#Vmh#Jci Insight
