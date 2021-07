At the University of the West of England, our Computer Science department does a lot of teaching with VMs using VMWare Workstation. With the recent COVID-19 scenario unfolding, all our teaching and support moved online and academic staff are often helping students via screen sharing on Microsoft Teams. Students can “give control” to academic staff but we are finding that the remote control cursor is not able to interact with VMWare windows. The same issue does not occur with other virtualisation tools. Does anyone have any ideas of the cause or possible fixes?