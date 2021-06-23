Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, CO

Major steps taken toward 2026 Olympics including ski mountaineering in Italy

By Antonio Olivero Summit Daily
Aspen Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — The sport of ski mountaineering is on the precipice of officially becoming an Olympic sport. The International Olympic Committee announced Friday, June 18, that the IOC’s executive board sent a formal proposal to the committee to vote on whether to formally add the sport to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. It is anticipated the vote will take place at the next IOC session on July 20 and 21 in Tokyo.

www.aspentimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
City
Silverthorne, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Breckenridge, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Olympic Games#Ioc#North American#Paralympic Committee#United States Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
World
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy