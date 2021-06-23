Major steps taken toward 2026 Olympics including ski mountaineering in Italy
FRISCO — The sport of ski mountaineering is on the precipice of officially becoming an Olympic sport. The International Olympic Committee announced Friday, June 18, that the IOC’s executive board sent a formal proposal to the committee to vote on whether to formally add the sport to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. It is anticipated the vote will take place at the next IOC session on July 20 and 21 in Tokyo.www.aspentimes.com