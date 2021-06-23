Cancel
Marquette, MI

Superiorland Yesterdays

Mining Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — Elizabeth Leona Koski, 10, of Marquette has received the Outstanding Fourth-Grader Award at Silver Creek Elementary School for the 1990-91 school year. School principal Sam Oslund presented Koski with the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association Award during the school’s awards assembly. The award was based on academic achievement, school, and community service. She is the daughter of Steven and Jill Koski of Marquette. She is the granddaughter of Melvin and Leona Kevern and Edward and Edna Koski, all of Marquette.

