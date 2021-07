Any weight loss journey is filled with ups and downs along the way. To lose weight, you need to have the right mindset and requisite willpower to change your life and live healthier and see rewarding results. When it comes to living healthier and losing any excess weight that you gained, you will need to do a lot more than simply ‘eat less and exercise more.’ It is important that you think about the quality of the food you consume and the kind of nutrients you give your body.