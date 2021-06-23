Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Diego Rivera’s Rare 74-Foot Fresco Opens at SFMOMA (Starting June 28)

funcheap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Rivera’s rarely seen fresco will be on view at SFMOMA for free opening at 1pm on June 28th. It’ll be on view until 2023. Ten years after his first stay,  Diego Rivera (1886–1957) returned to San Francisco in June 1940 to headline the main  fine arts exhibition of the  Golden  Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island. Working on a scaffold in an airplane hangar before a live audience, Rivera  painted  The Marriage of the Artistic Expression of the North and of the South on This Continent, commonly known as Pan American Unity, his last mural in the U.S. The fresco depicts in colorful detail a past, present, and future that the artist believed were shared across North America, calling for cultural solidarity and exchange during a time of global conflict.  Completed with support from local artists and assistants, with scenes of the Bay Area as a backdrop, the mural celebrates the creative spirit through portraits of artists, artisans, architects, and inventors who use art and technology as tools to shape society.

sf.funcheap.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fresco#Mural#Pan American Unity#Ccsf#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy