Suns take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Clippers

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous meeting 104-103. Cameron Payne scored 29 points to help lead Phoenix to the win and Paul George totaled 26 points in defeat for LA.

