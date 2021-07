The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through Qatar Holding LLC, has been a major shareholder of Credit Suisse Group AG for quite some time, holding tight after the 2008 mortgage and spying scandals. The drastic risk management failures stemming from the blowups of New York-based family office Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital might have been too much for the Gulf sovereign wealth fund. QIA lowered its equity stake to 4.8% from 5.2% on Wednesday, according to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).