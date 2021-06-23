Tanya Ragan: 'It's exciting to feel the energy and the activation return to downtown' (Video)

Welcome Home to this LOVELY Elden III model by Stanley Martin in the hidden gem community of Greene Mill Preserve*Situated on a lush lot backing to conservation space with mature trees lining the rear of the proeprty, this beauty provides over 4700+ square feet of living space with custom finishes and magazine worthy style throughout**Greet family and friends on the expansive wrap-around front porch complete with a porch swing**The main level provides an wonderful floor plan with hardwood floors, custom paint, and custom moldings. Enter the double French doors to the study/den/office with recessed lights and a custom workstation (conveys)...the spacoius living and dining rooms are perfect for those special occassions and holiday celebrations...the half bath with beadboard paneling and pedestal sink is just perfect...the family room with recessed lights, crown molding, custom bookshelf (remove a shelf and find the perfect place for a TV), and gas fireplace with marble surround is ideal...the breakfast room provides a door to the custom stone patio and private rear yard ...and opens to the light and lovely gourmet kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless appliances, center island, gas cooktop, double wall oven with convection, built-in microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, beadboard inspired white cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash...the mudroom is the perfect place to "drop and go" with the charging station nook as well as the custom cubby and bench closet...step down to the extended 2-car garage which provides 2 EV charging plugs each on a separate 50 amp 220 volt circuit (an electric car-owner's delight!) as well as a hidden "nook" insulated closet...from the breatkfast room ascend the hardwood stairs to the BONUS space over the garage...5th bedroom, nanny suite, or private office (hardwired for highspeed internet) complete with ceiling fan, walk-in closet with shelving, and full bathroom**Back down to the main level hallway to find hardwood stairs leading the beautiful upper level where the hardwood floors and custom paint continues...double door entry to the tranquil owner's suite with custom blinds, EXPANSIVE walk-in closet, relaxing sitting room, and lux bath with tile floors, separate shower, water closet, double-sink vanity, and corner soaking tub...down the hallway with hardwood floors leads to the 3 additional bedrooms all with ceiling fans, custom paint, and spacious closets...the laundry room provides a front load W&D and utility sink as well as convenient storage for the central vacuum...the 3rd full bathroom features tile floors, double sink vanity and tub/shower combo.**Hardwood stairs lead to the expansive lower level with custom moldings and recessed lights...the recreation room/game room sits off the media room where an arched entry awaits as well as a TV nook, wall sconce lighting, and speaker system (the sectional sofa CONVEYS!)...down the hallway one will find a hotel inspired dual-entry 4th full bathroom with custom tile floors, expanded shower, beautiful double-sink vanity, gorgeous decorative mirror, and built-in storage...the 6th bedroom with egress window provides custom paint, a spacious closet with a secret "nook" for additional storage or simply used for fun...enter the utility and storage room to find industrial metal shelving, freezer chest, and the whole-house vacuum.**Enjoy the delightful amenities of Greenemill Preserve including the pool, club house, trails, butterfly park, tot lots/playground and LOTS of community events. Located just minutes from historic downtown Leesburg as well as the conveniences of the Brambleton town center...commuter routes...shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools....PLUS minutes from the future HANSON REGIONAL PARK with soccer fields, cricket field, tennis courts, splash pad, ponds, fishing piers, picnic pavilions, ampitheatre AND SO MUCH MORE...it leaves no doubt that there truly is no place like home.