Politics

Tanya Ragan: 'It's exciting to feel the energy and the activation return to downtown' (Video)

By Ryan Salchert
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRagan has a special place in her heart for downtown. The Minnesota native says she's been downtown for 15 years and is currently involved in several ventures in the area. Since 2014, her real estate firm, Wildcat Management, has owned the historic Purse Building at 601 Elm Street. She is also Chairman of downtown's West End Association, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and developing the historic district.

State
Minnesota State
Reno, NVnnbw.com

What's Up Downtown: Placemaking and art create community (Voices)

In the last couple of weeks, the Locomotion Plaza in Downtown Reno has been the talk of the town. It is the art and landscaping that changed the unsightly ReTRAC lid into a vibrant plaza. But it’s more than that — Locomotion Plaza is a true community project, with the Downtown Reno Partnership and the City of Reno at the helm.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Downtown businesses feeling impact of returning crowds for holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah businesses are feeling the impact of crowds returning after no Fourth of July celebration last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zunzi’s new location off of Drayton Street opened a month ago after having one open on York Street for 16 years. This July Fourth weekend is the restaurant and bar’s first major holiday weekend since the pandemic.
South Bend, IN95.3 MNC

Urban Picnic’s returning to Downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend will be repeating the Urban Picnic that took place for last summer’s First Fridays, and closing down a block of Michigan Street for physically-distanced dining and a free concert by The American Hotel System. Attendees are encouraged to grab some takeout from their favorite downtown eatery and...
Reading, PAbctv.org

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran Announces Return of Downtown Activities

Mayor Eddie Morán of the City of Reading announced the return of Downtown activities beginning on July 2nd and issues the following statement:. “The Morán Administration announces the return of its signature events on Friday nights along with new opportunities now in its fifth year, featuring an expanded site and stage production. Downtown Reading remains alive and well, featuring live art, regional musicians, beer gardens, gourmet food trucks, and local businesses.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Stephanie Moua

Fresh Energy on their new space and return to offline activities

ST. PAUL, MN — Fresh Energy, a clean energy nonprofit, had two employees when it started over 30 years ago when no one was talking about climate change or carbon pollution. As the Energy News Network, its news service, has developed into a nationwide independent news source, and its programs have emerged as essential components of their work, they’ve seen stronger surges of growth in recent years.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Vice President Operations at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. EDUCATION: Oregon State University / Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management. McCarthy Building Companies has elevated Eric Dickey to Vice President of Operations for the Northern Pacific Region's San Francisco office. Eric will ensure all work is performed to the satisfaction of our clients and meets both our internal goals and the goals of our clients, managing risk effectively and growing our high performing organization. He will also be a key member of the leadership team responsible for executing regional strategy. Eric is a member of U.S. Green Building Council.
Festivalrosevilletoday.com

June Lake Jam Fest Comes of Age; Leaves its MAC Home

Fundraising arm for June Lake Loop Performing Arts Association. June Lake, CA – The June Lake Jam Fest (JLJF) has left its founding home, the Mono Arts Council (MAC), after six consecutive successful years, the Arts Council has announced. The regional music festival will now be operating as the major...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22392 Aging Oak Drive

Fredonia, NYwnynewsnow.com

New Marquee Lights Up Historic Fredonia Opera House

FREDONIA – A new marquee is lighting up the historic Fredonia Opera House. The theater, which first opened in 1891, just completed four new improvement projects paid for by an Empire State Development Smart Growth grant. The grant, to date, has funded $841,000 in Opera House projects, enabling the theatre...
Carlsbad, NMnewmexiconomad.com

Fiddler’s Inn | Carlsbad

There is no place in Eddy County that compares with The Fiddler’s Inn Bed & Breakfast. The property pairs the nostalgic charm of a 100-year-old home with the comforts of a. Fiddler’s Inn is one of Carlsbad’s treasures. The six five-star suites that make up the inn are centrally located and within walking distance to many of Carlsbad’s best restaurants.
Cullman, ALCullman Times

(Video) R.E. Garrison Trucking moves into new offices downtown

For the first time in the company’s 62-year history, R.E. Garrison Trucking is located inside the city limits. On Friday, the company cut the ribbon on its new, second-floor office space in the Warehouse District. Executive Director of Operations Shawn Nelson said the move to the downtown office space was...