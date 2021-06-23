Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Tanya Ragan: 'It's exciting to feel the energy and the activation return to downtown' (Video)

By Ryan Salchert
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ragan has a special place in her heart for downtown. The Minnesota native says she's been downtown for 15 years and is currently involved in several ventures in the area. Since 2014, her real estate firm, Wildcat Management, has owned the historic Purse Building at 601 Elm Street. She is also Chairman of downtown's West End Association, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and developing the historic district.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Minnesota State
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Wildcat Management#West End Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Florida REIT pays nearly $73M for Plano shopping center

Daytona Beach, Florida-based CTO Realty Growth Inc. has bought The Shops at Legacy North in Plano for $72.5 million, according to a news release. The 236,000-square-foot shopping center, located at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive, was built in 2007 and was 83 percent occupied at the time of its sale. Retail tenants include The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Mexican Sugar, Benihana and Ra Sushi. The office component of the property, which totals 114,936 square feet, includes tenants like Unum, Technologent, Timmons Group, BRP and Shift Digital. The office portion is also anchored by a 59,000-square-foot WeWork.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Logistics company expands headquarters at Cypress Waters

Dallas-based Omni Logistics has expanded its headquarters at Cypress Waters, the company confirmed this week. The logistics and supply chain provider is moving from 3100 Olympus Blvd. to 3200 Olympus and taking more than 52,000 square feet, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News. The move will help support the company's continued growth.