Tanya Ragan: 'It's exciting to feel the energy and the activation return to downtown' (Video)
Ragan has a special place in her heart for downtown. The Minnesota native says she's been downtown for 15 years and is currently involved in several ventures in the area. Since 2014, her real estate firm, Wildcat Management, has owned the historic Purse Building at 601 Elm Street. She is also Chairman of downtown's West End Association, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and developing the historic district.www.bizjournals.com