The NBA Draft lottery Tuesday night didn't affect West Virginia guard Deuce McBride. He's not going to be a top-14 pick, and it's not yet clear if he'll be a first-round pick. The junior-to-be is in Chicago this week for the combine, and he is turning heads. What the lottery did do was give mock drafts an opportunity to publish their latest work with picks from No. 1 to No. 30 in the first round. McBride's performance in Chicago has earned him a spot in a few of the leading prognostications.