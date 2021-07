There is nothing better than having something that you consider “art” in your home. While the word Art can be left up to interpretation, I like to think of art as anything from an antique piece, a print from a local artist, or even a handmade ceramic vase. Each of today’s scroll stoppers are artful in their own way. If you haven’t stopped by a scroll stoppers blog post yet, you may be wondering what a scroll stopper even is! I coined the term “Scroll Stopper” to describe photos that I look at and save for inspiration each week. If you would like to see past scroll stoppers blog posts, check them all out here [HERE].