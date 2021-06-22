Todd Rundgren

I started at KPNY/Alliance, NE at 16. After graduation I headed to 99KG in Salina/KS. I was there for almost 2 years when the most amazing thing happened. Joel Folger was driving through town on his way from Dallas to Minnesota and heard me. Shortly after that, I got a call from him and ended up at KEGL. That was one of the best times in my life. We had a great time and a major battle with Y95. Four years later came Kiss Fm. It was an amazing thing to be part of as the station shot to #1 almost immediately. After 3 years I headed off to LA which was my dream. I spent 10 years there with a brief stint at B100, Star 98.7 and then ended up at KBIG where I enjoyed several years and had two babies. We ended up moving back to Dallas in 2005 so the kids could grow up near their grandparents. I did afternoons at KVIL for 10 years and now hosting my dream job at Star 102.1.