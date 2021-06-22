Cancel
Todd Rundgren

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Todd Rundgren has announced ‘The Individualist, A True Star Tour." It is produced by Live Nation and presented by SiriusXM. The tour celebrates the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s fourth studio album -- 1973’s A Wizard, A True Star. Each night on the tour, he will be performing a full side of the album, plus a set of other career-spanning hits.

