Capital One College Bowl: Season One Viewer Votes
Can you keep up with these students in the first season of the Capital One College Bowl TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Capital One College Bowl is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Capital One College Bowl here.tvseriesfinale.com