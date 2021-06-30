Capital One College Bowl: Season One Viewer Votes

Nickelodeon has churned out a ton of animated and live-action content throughout the years. Some are great, some are mediocre, and some are pretty forgettable. Amid this endless sea of cartoons and live-action sitcoms, the network has rarely aired a show that features an all-puppet cast. The last time it did that was back in 2006 when it aired Mr. Meaty for two seasons. That all changed when good old Nick decided to try this format again with The Barbarian and the Troll. Unlike Mr. Meaty, a teen sitcom for older kids, this series is more along the lines of a family-friendly fantasy comedy that combines the Muppets with Lord of the Rings. It’s a recipe that should delight Muppet lovers and fans of the fantasy epic if done correctly.