Dogs are susceptible to many different types of parasites. Most they keep to themselves. However, a new parasite can be transferred from dogs to humans. Pet owners are pretty diligent about treating their pets for parasites, using products like Frontline monthly to treat ticks, fleas, and heartworm. Often, dog parasites can be transferred from dog to dog, but not usually from dog to human. However, researchers recently released data with the discovery of a new zoonotic disease that is caused by tapeworms, a parasite that your pooch can give to you.