When the All-Star Vote came out this season for position players, the Brewers were not looking good in any of the votes. By the time they finished, not one Brewer was in the top three (or top nine in the outfield) of any of the votes. While it wasn’t too surprising, as the Brewers offense has struggled for a good portion of the season, to not have a single player in the top three of any vote was disappointing. However, the Brewers made up for it with their pitching staff. Their pitching is so strong this season that, for the first time in franchise history, the Brewers will send three pitchers to the All-Star Game.