Aircall, Now Valued Above $1bn, Raises $120M In Series D Funding, Led By Goldman Sachs Asset Management

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced it has raised $120 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the company's total valuation to more than $1 billion. The funding round was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and joined by most of Aircall's current investors (DTCP, eFounders, Draper Esprit, Adams Street Partners, NextWorld Capital, Gaia Capital Partners), showing their renewed trust in the company's vision.

Aircall was founded in 2014 with the belief that traditional business phone systems were hard to manage, siloed, and required heavy implementation costs and time. In an increasingly virtual world, businesses were lacking an easy-to-use solution that could integrate with other critical business applications, and support the communications needs of a dispersed and flexible workforce.

Over the past year, remote workforces accelerated digital transformation for companies of all sizes and, at the same time, their customers increased their expectations around personalized and convenient service. Aircall helps businesses meet those objectives by integrating its cloud-based solution into leading business softwares like Salesforce, Hubspot, Zendesk, Slack, Intercom and many others. This allows businesses to streamline workflows, providing more efficiency for their teams with better visibility, data and insights into their customers' needs and their teams' performances. Ultimately, the solution allows personalized experiences for their customers. Aircall was built to empower any professional to have richer conversations, and to allow the phone channel to be accessible, transparent, and collaborative.

Christian Resch, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, said: "The past 12 months have been a catalyst for Aircall's cloud based SaaS communication solution. In a hybrid work environment, users are looking to Aircall to provide an easy to use experience that is highly integrated into their workflows, thereby making the most out of every customer interaction. We are very excited to partner with Aircall, as the company looks to accelerate its growth and expand globally."

Kirk Lepke, Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, added: "We have been following Aircall's journey for some time and are delighted to be partnering with Olivier and the Aircall team to lead the Series D. The company has tremendous momentum within a huge category and a differentiated product strategy that will sustain significant growth for many years to come."

Despite the challenges this past year has brought, Aircall achieved record-breaking growth across its business. The company saw more than 65 percent total customer growth year over year, and now has more than 8,500 customers worldwide. Aircall's development relies strongly on internationalization, with more than a third of revenue generated in the United States. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney and Madrid, Aircall recently passed the 450 employee mark and plans to recruit more than 260 new employees by the end of the year.

With this new funding round, Aircall will invest in the following:

  • Enrich its app ecosystem,specifically with new integrations covering all use cases, from e-commerce to financial services, Sales, Support, etc.
  • Expand globally, with new European offices in London and Berlin,and deeper investments in North America and APAC. Aircall plans to recruit more customer-facing teams to come closer to the customer needs, and to form strong partnerships, including with channels and resellers.
  • Partner with major telecommunications companiesto bring its technology to every professional around the world, by leveraging local networks expertise.
  • Improve technology with new AI capabilities, additional productivity features for call centers: transcription & speech analytics for greater depth of productivity features for sales and support. Aircall will also enhance infrastructure capacities by providing additional points of presence to support local usage, while continuing to deliver additional capacity at scale, and provide a global standard of high quality for voice.

"Since the beginning of Aircall, we've helped thousands of companies to enrich their customer experience through voice channels, with more empathy than ever in the past year. We also witnessed an increasing demand for visibility and data about teams and performances." said Olivier Pailhes, co-founder and CEO of Aircall.

"Now that hybrid, on-site or remote teams are likely here to stay, we'll continue to work to achieve our vision, and empower every professional to have richer conversations. With that in mind, the investment by Goldman Sachs, and the renewed trust of our current investors validates this vision."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools. Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage - accessible, transparent, and collaborative.

Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney, and Madrid, the company currently has over 450+ employees. https://aircall.io/

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Growth Equity

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 2021. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

Since 2003 the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management comprising more than 75 individuals has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. We focus exclusively on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Press contact

Aircall US PR Contact InkHouse for Aircall aircall@inkhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircall-now-valued-above-1bn-raises-120m-in-series-d-funding-led-by-goldman-sachs-asset-management-301317857.html

SOURCE Aircall

