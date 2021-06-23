Cancel
Silver lining: transformed health care delivery

Sun-Gazette
 13 days ago

COVID-19 transformed how Americans get health care. Before the pandemic, when people felt sick, they went through a familiar drill — make an appointment, drive to the doctor’s, and all too often, wait. But as health-care providers reduced in-person visits during the pandemic, all that changed. By May 2020, nearly 50 percent of patients sought care remotely via phone or video appointments with their doctors, up from just 11 percent in 2019. Almost 80 percent of Americans now say they’re interested in virtual visits, according to a survey by McKinsey & Company.

www.sungazette.com
