ZEE5 launches in the US
ZEE5, the streaming service for South Asian content, has launched today in the US. “The launch of ZEE5 in the US is a very significant moment for us,” said Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment. “We’ve had a long association of over two decades with this market, bringing our viewers here the best of Indian entertainment through our channels. With ZEE5, we now look to offer both these audiences and the younger demographic access to a much wider choice of premium content with our Originals, digital premieres and more, on any screen of their choice and with a completely personalised viewing experience.”advanced-television.com