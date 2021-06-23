Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

ZEE5 launches in the US

Advanced Television
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEE5, the streaming service for South Asian content, has launched today in the US. “The launch of ZEE5 in the US is a very significant moment for us,” said Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment. “We’ve had a long association of over two decades with this market, bringing our viewers here the best of Indian entertainment through our channels. With ZEE5, we now look to offer both these audiences and the younger demographic access to a much wider choice of premium content with our Originals, digital premieres and more, on any screen of their choice and with a completely personalised viewing experience.”

advanced-television.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asian#Zee5#Samsung Smart Tvs#Roku Devices#Zee Entertainment#Indian#Bengali#Malayalam#Telugu#Marathi Oriya#Gujarati#Punjabi#Thai#Urdu#Apple#Massmutual#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Google
Related
TV SeriesThe Verge

HBO Max launches outside the US in 39 new territories

HBO Max is launching in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean today, expanding the service outside the US and US territories for the first time. A key difference for the launch in Latin America is that there won’t be an ad-supported plan as there is in US, a spokesperson told The Verge. Instead, subscribers in Latin America will have the option to subscribe to a mobile-only plan that supports SD streaming and up to five title downloads, or they can choose a standard plan that supports five personalized profiles, up to three simultaneous users, up to 30 title downloads, and high-definition streams in HD and 4K where available. Pricing will vary based on the region.
Medical & Biotechcopdnewstoday.com

Teva Launches First Generic Version of Perforomist in US

Teva Pharmaceuticals has launched the first generic version of Perforomist (formoterol fumarate inhalation solution) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the U.S. “Teva is pleased to provide patients with first-to-market access to a generic version of Perforomist,” Christine Baeder, senior vice president and chief operating officer...
TechnologyAdvanced Television

Viva TVoD launches in France

Netgem’s Fibre Internet Service Provider Videofutur has launched a new subscription-free TVoD platform, branded Viva, on the French market. Dedicated to movies, with a mission statement to provide viewers with all the new films within three or four months after their theatrical release, Viva launche with a catalogue of 15,000 titles available for rent (TVoD) or purchase (EST). Targeting the young and high-speed broadband generation, the platform has been conceived for those who want to watch content across all screens and without being dependent on an operator’s STB.
DrinksBevNET.com

Remedy Fermented Beverages Launches In The US

New York, N.Y. — Remedy launched their range of tasty, live-cultured beverages in the United States – containing no sugar, for real, and chock-full of all the right stuff like live active cultures, organic acids and antioxidants. Remedy started with a brew of kombucha on founders Sarah and Emmet Condon’s...
Marketsetfstrategy.com

Impact investor Engine No. 1 launches activist passive US equity ETF

Impact investment manager Engine No. 1 has launched its inaugural ETF, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE US). The fund has listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and comes with an expense ratio of 0.05%. Engine No. 1 is understood to have secured initial commitments of $100 million for...
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

A Dedicated US Gin Association Launches Amidst American ‘Ginaissance’

A new craft spirits organization has been formed in the United States, aimed at increasing category awareness for American gin. Founded Melissa and Lee Katrincic of Durham Distillery, the US Gin Association was formed to push category innovation and put homegrown gins in front of consumers, media, and on- and off-premise stakeholders. A web of American distillers have since joined as charter members.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

Brazil: WildEarth launches on Samsung TV Plus

WildEarth has landed in Brazil via Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service. The live and interactive nature and wildlife channel makes its debut in South America on the platform and is available across all 2017 to 2021 Samsung Smart TVs. Brazilian wildlife and safari fans will be able...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US approves F-16s, air-launched missiles to Philippines

The United States has approved the sale to the Philippines of the latest-variant Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon combat aircraft, as well as air-launched air-to-air and anti-shipping missiles for an estimated USD2.6 billion. In three separate notifications posted by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 24 June, the...
Health Servicesptproductsonline.com

Mainstay Medical Launches ReActiv8 Pain Treatment System in the US

Mainstay Medical Holdings plc announces the limited commercial launch in the US of ReActiv8, its implantable Restorative Neurostimulation system to treat intractable chronic low back pain. The ReActiv8 system will be available in the US through ReActiv8-certified physicians commencing in the summer of 2021, according to a news release. “We...
TravelTravelPulse

'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Launches First Cruise From US Port

With big smiles and even bigger sighs of relief, Royal Caribbean Group on Saturday launched the first cruise to sail from a U.S. port since the suspension of service nearly 16 months. With company chairman and CEO Richard Fain leading the pomp and circumstance, the Celebrity Edge left the dock...
Cell PhonesWired

Google Launches a New Medical App—Outside the US

Billions of times each year, people turn to Google’s web search box for help figuring out what’s wrong with their skin. Now, Google is preparing to launch an app that uses image recognition algorithms to provide more expert and personalized help. A brief demo at the company’s developer conference last month showed the service suggesting several possible skin conditions based on uploaded photos.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might only launch in the US and Europe

Earlier in the year, we were hearing about Samsung’s plans to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, but a report from earlier this month seemed to cast some doubt on whether or not the handset would launch. This is because due to the chip shortages, Samsung might want to prioritize its other phones first.

Comments / 0

Community Policy