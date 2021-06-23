Making a more secure border

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump went to the southern border to meet with local officials to discuss immigration. It was an odd, theatrical affair. Down to the navy blue suit and red tie, Trump conducted himself as if he were still in the White House, a president being briefed on issues of national security. He was surrounded by some of his former immigration allies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), always willing to oblige, sat alongside Trump. “We have a sick country. It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick on the border,” Trump said, offering a cocktail of his two favorite topics.