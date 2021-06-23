Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Making a more secure border

Courier News
 12 days ago

Surf the latest U.S. headlines on immigration, and you’ll read plenty of criticisms from Republicans against Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the southern border and plenty of frustrations from Democrats that she needs to focus more on the root causes of migration out of Central America. Lost in this back-and-forth is a noteworthy development: the formation of a task force led by the Department of Justice to go after human smugglers and traffickers.

www.couriernews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Central America#Republicans#Human Smugglers#Democrats#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Most Americans think surge of illegal border crossings is a crisis

Is there a border crisis? According to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , there isn’t — but the illegal crossing numbers indicate that there is. Illegal border crossings have reached a 20-year high. In the four months before Biden took office, illegal crossings averaged 70,000 a month. The number rose to 97,640 in February, the first full month of Biden’s presidency; to 169,204 in March; and to 173,686 in April; and it was 172,011 in May.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s Border Patrol pick could start an era of immigration reform

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump went to the southern border to meet with local officials to discuss immigration. It was an odd, theatrical affair. Down to the navy blue suit and red tie, Trump conducted himself as if he were still in the White House, a president being briefed on issues of national security. He was surrounded by some of his former immigration allies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), always willing to oblige, sat alongside Trump. “We have a sick country. It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick on the border,” Trump said, offering a cocktail of his two favorite topics.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump: Biden, Democrats sabotaging border security

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a full-throated condemnation of President Biden‘s approach to illegal immigration during his first post-presidency trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying his Democratic successor is “destroying our country.”. With the border wall as a backdrop, Mr. Trump said he left the boundary as secure...
Brownsville, TXriograndeguardian.com

TBC to Abbott: Let’s set up a border security working group

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition says it has “mutual goals” to those espoused by Gov. Greg Abbott on the issues of immigration and border security. TBC, which represents communities from El Paso to Brownsville, has asked Abbott to approve the setting up of a border security working group to “advance the teamwork in working with you and your office that is essential to achieving our mutual goals.”
ImmigrationYuma Daily Sun

Guest Editorial: Measure must be weighed on border security

The Dallas Morning News on making a more secure border:. Surf the latest U.S. headlines on immigration, and you’ll read plenty of criticisms from Republicans against Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the southern border and plenty of frustrations from Democrats that she needs to focus more on the root causes of migration out of Central America. Lost in this back-and-forth is a noteworthy development: the formation of a task force led by the Department of Justice to go after human smugglers and traffickers.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration

Several potential 2024 hopefuls in the Republican Party are pouncing on immigration as a top issue to get an edge in the early jockeying for the next presidential race. The dynamic was on full display this past week when former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), two potential contenders, visited the southern border with roughly two dozen House Republicans in tow. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) also made headlines when they announced they would send police and National Guard troops to the border. And senators eyeing 2024 bids is making hay about a jump in attempted border crossings.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden to push millions of immigrants to apply for US citizenship

The Biden administration launched a government-wide effort aimed at encouraging millions of immigrants to apply to become U.S. citizens, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. Officials at its U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency debuted an inter-agency plan to make the 9 million lawful permanent residents who may be...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's and Harris's policies are crippling America

It was said of Winston Churchill in the interregnum between the two world wars, “His judgment is bad, but his instincts are good. He seems to know what is important.” In this way, former President Donald Trump is similar. Churchill intuitively understood that the storm that would become World War...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Congress & CourtsMirror

Law requires opioid information

A new law will encourage employers to provide employees with information about the risks associated with opioid use. Act 57 of 2021 amends the Workers Compensation Act to require employers who have a certified safety committee as part of their workers’ compensation program to include the opioid information. Employers may...