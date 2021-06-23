Malaysia’s Astro suffers DTH outage

Malaysia’s Astro is suffering the loss of transponder signals on certain channels. The broadcaster said only that it needed more time to fully restore its DTH transmissions. “Astro has been informed by our satellite provider [Measat] that they require more time to fully rectify the satellite signal and channels,” the company said. “Astro regrets to advise that our satellite provider experienced an outage [on June 21st]. We are working to address this issue. We have recovered most of the affected channels and are now in the process of restoring the remaining channels as soon as possible.”