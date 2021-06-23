Cancel
Tennis

Anna Rogers recognized as nation's most improved senior

By NC State Communications
Courier News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. — After garnering regional honors a week ago, NC State women’s tennis’ Anna Rogers earned national recognition as the 2021 ITA Most Improved Senior, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday. She was chosen as the winner of the yearly award from a group of 12 regional winners and...

www.couriernews.com
