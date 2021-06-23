Norma Kuhling Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Sir James ‘Sherlock’ Bond. Norma Kuhling is a well-known American actress and a model. Her fame came after her recurring role as the character of Ava Bekker on the television series known as ‘Chicago Med,’ which made her gain a lot of recognition and appear in several shows and publications such as TV Guide Magazine, International Business Times, and The Hollywood Reporter. She appears in both television series and films, which has made people recognize her.