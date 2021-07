Kristen Messner Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

In 2014, actor Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and went public with his illness in 2017. Because of the various surgeries that impacted his throat, the actor’s voice has radically changed, and in fact, he has a difficult and even painful time talking. And now, because of that, Kilmer says he wants to tell his own story “more than ever.” Thanks to directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, A24, and Amazon Studios, he’ll be telling it very soon in the new doc, “Val.”